Two seriously injured after pursuit

A man and woman were seriously injured Thursday afternoon after allegedly fleeing from police in Washington County and traveling into St. Francois County, where their vehicle was involved in a crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Courtnee Givens, 21, of Pevely, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at an excessive speed heading eastbound on Highway 47 near Terre Du Lac, along with passenger Trenton Allen, 23, of Tiff.

The report states that Givens was failing to yield to an emergency vehicle when, at 12:05 p.m., she overcorrected, causing the car to travel off the north side of the roadway at Airport Road, striking several trees.

Givens and Allen sustained serious injuries in the crash, and both were transported by Air Evac helicopters to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment.

According to the report, the car was totaled and taken to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

No formal charges against the driver or her passenger had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.