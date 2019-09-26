{{featured_button_text}}
Two seriously injured in crash
Two area residents were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in an accident outside of Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alan Ball, 44, of Leadwood, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Highway 47 with his passenger Robin Riley, 36, of Park Hills.

The crash report states that, at 4 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road edge and struck a tree before returning to the roadway east of Stork Road.

Ball sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted from the scene by Air Evac helicopter to Barnes Jewish Hospital. Riley also sustained serious injuries in the accident and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The accident report states that neither Ball nor Riley were wearing seat belts and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

