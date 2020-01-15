Two seriously injured on U.S. 67

Two Illinois residents sustained serious injuries, and a local man received minor injuries in a vehicle accident that occurred just after midnight on U.S. 67 Wednesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Avery Fischer, of Leadington, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra southbound on U.S. 67 when at 12:01 a.m., the front of the car reportedly struck the rear of a southbound 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Bobby Adams, 53, of Hillview Illinois.
The impact occurred just north of Highway K/Route 47 and caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway and overturn.
Adams and his passenger — Othel Adams, 56, also of Hillview Illinois — sustained serious injuries in the crash. They were both transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Air Evac and Survival Flight were contacted by emergency personnel, but each declined to respond due to fog.
According to the crash report, the drivers of both vehicles were wearing seat belts; however, the report states that the passenger of the Cavalier was not. Damage to the Nissan Sentra was listed as “extensive,” and damage to the Chevrolet Cavalier was listed as “total.”
