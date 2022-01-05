 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two SFC residents injured after being struck by vehicle

  • 0
MSHP
File

Two St. Francois County residents were injured after being struck by a vehicle on US 61 in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:55 p.m. Gerald Parsons, 65, of Arnold, was driving a 1992 Ford F-150 when he turned left from a parking lot onto US 61 and struck two pedestrians crossing the roadway.

The report states the pedestrians, Debra K. House, 66, of Park Hills, and Phillip R. Scott, 68, of Desloge, were taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of moderate injuries.

The truck was reportedly not damaged.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrol reports Friday accident

Patrol reports Friday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol ended 2021 in the area by responding to a single-vehicle accident with injuries in Washington County Friday …

MSHP reports several crashes

MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a sc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron expected to account for 3 billion cases worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News