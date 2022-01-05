Two SFC residents injured after being struck by vehicle

Two St. Francois County residents were injured after being struck by a vehicle on US 61 in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:55 p.m. Gerald Parsons, 65, of Arnold, was driving a 1992 Ford F-150 when he turned left from a parking lot onto US 61 and struck two pedestrians crossing the roadway.

The report states the pedestrians, Debra K. House, 66, of Park Hills, and Phillip R. Scott, 68, of Desloge, were taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of moderate injuries.

The truck was reportedly not damaged.

