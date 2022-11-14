 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two teens injured in Monday crash

Two Washington County teens were injured in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 11:25 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was being driven north on Highway 21 in Washington County by a male, 17, of Cadet. The driver slowed to make a right turn onto Flamewood Road.

The report states a second northbound vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina, driven by Amie M. Martin, 44 of Potosi, did not notice the first vehicle slowing for the turn and applied brakes, causing the vehicle to skid and travel off the right side of the roadway. The left front bumper of the second vehicle struck the right rear bumper of the first vehicle, causing the first vehicle to skid, rotate clockwise and overturn several times.

The juvenile driver of the first vehicle was fully ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries. The report states that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A female passenger, 17, of Cadet, suffered minor injuries. The passenger was listed in the report as wearing a seat belt.

Both occupants were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on US 67 in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, was driving south on US 67 north of Oakvale Road at 5:55 p.m. Sunday in a 2010 Cadillac CTS when she struck Dustin M. Short, 38 of Columbia. Short was pushing a stranded vehicle toward the right shoulder when the accident happened. The front left of the Cadillac struck Short and he was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.

