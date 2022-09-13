Two women injured in separate accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two separate accidents in the Parkland in recent days.

A one-vehicle accident led to injuries for an area woman in St. Francois County on Monday.

According to the MSHP crash report, 75-year-old Cheryl L. Oberreiter of Farmington was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano SUV west on Highway C Monday evening in northern St. Francois County.

The report states that as Oberreiter's SUV approached the intersection of Highways C and D at about 6:45 p.m., the woman failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle reportedly crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the highway, where it struck a concrete boulder.

Oberreiter reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment.

The MSHP reports Oberreiter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to the woman's vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Another area woman was injured in a separate one-vehicle accident in Iron County on Sunday.

The MSHP crash report states that 60-year-old Laura A. Tiefenauer of Annapolis was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country south on State Highway 49 in Iron County Sunday evening.

The crash reportedly occurred as Tiefenauer failed to negotiate a curve to the right, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the highway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree. The report indicates the accident happened at 7:20 p.m., a half mile north of Annapolis.

The MSHP reports Tiefenauer was moderately injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center. The woman was reportedly wearing a seat belt during the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.