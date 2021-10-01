Two women seriously injured in head-on collision Thursday

A two-vehicle accident in St. Francois County resulted in two area women sustaining serious injuries on Thursday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on Thursday afternoon, Devyn Horton, 22, of Cadet, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on Highway 47, near Terre Du Lac.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Around the same time, the report states Adam Parmeley, 48, of Cadet, was driving a 2005 Dodge 3500 pickup truck westbound on Highway 47 with Michelle Speidel, 46, also of Cadet, riding as a passenger.

The report states that at 4:40 p.m., Horton’s car traveled into the westbound lanes of the highway, striking Parmeley’s truck head-on. Horton’s car then reportedly traveled off the south road edge east of Huff Road.

According to the MSHP, Speidel and Horton sustained serious injuries in the collision and were airlifted from the scene. Horton was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac helicopter. A second Air Evac helicopter transported Speidel to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Parmeley was reportedly uninjured in the accident. The crash report states that Horton was wearing a seat belt while Speidel and Parmeley were not. Both vehicles were reportedly totaled in the collision.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.