Two women seriously injured in head-on collision Thursday
Two women seriously injured in head-on collision Thursday

Two women from Cadet are injured following a head-on collision on Highway 47 in St. Francois County on Thursday.

A two-vehicle accident in St. Francois County resulted in two area women sustaining serious injuries on Thursday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on Thursday afternoon, Devyn Horton, 22, of Cadet, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on Highway 47, near Terre Du Lac.

Around the same time, the report states Adam Parmeley, 48, of Cadet, was driving a 2005 Dodge 3500 pickup truck westbound on Highway 47 with Michelle Speidel, 46, also of Cadet, riding as a passenger.

The report states that at 4:40 p.m., Horton’s car traveled into the westbound lanes of the highway, striking Parmeley’s truck head-on. Horton’s car then reportedly traveled off the south road edge east of Huff Road.

According to the MSHP, Speidel and Horton sustained serious injuries in the collision and were airlifted from the scene. Horton was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac helicopter. A second Air Evac helicopter transported Speidel to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Parmeley was reportedly uninjured in the accident. The crash report states that Horton was wearing a seat belt while Speidel and Parmeley were not. Both vehicles were reportedly totaled in the collision.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

