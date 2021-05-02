Unrelated weekend accidents leave four seriously injured

Multiple unrelated accidents on Saturday left four people seriously injured, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

Two individuals were seriously injured in an accident Saturday night on Route U east of Jayhawk Road in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.

At 10:24 p.m., it was reported a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by Howard W. Williams, 39, of Park Hills, was traveling west on Route U, crossed the center line of the roadway and began to skid. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.

The driver and a passenger on the vehicle, Shannon R. Williams, 37, of Park Hills, both received serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance District, according to the MSHP.

The driver and passenger were reportedly not wearing safety devices.

Damage to the 2013 Harley Davidson was listed as totaled.

In an unrelated accident, according to the MSHP, a Ste. Genevieve man was seriously injured on Saturday night in Ste. Genevieve County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}