Unrelated weekend accidents leave four seriously injured

Multiple unrelated accidents on Saturday left four people seriously injured, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
Two individuals were seriously injured in an accident Saturday night on Route U east of Jayhawk Road in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.
At 10:24 p.m., it was reported a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by Howard W. Williams, 39, of Park Hills, was traveling west on Route U, crossed the center line of the roadway and began to skid. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.
The driver and a passenger on the vehicle, Shannon R. Williams, 37, of Park Hills, both received serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance District, according to the MSHP.
The driver and passenger were reportedly not wearing safety devices.
Damage to the 2013 Harley Davidson was listed as totaled.
In an unrelated accident, according to the MSHP, a Ste. Genevieve man was seriously injured on Saturday night in Ste. Genevieve County.
It was reported at 10:57 p.m., a 2014 Polaris Rzr driven by Kyle E. Underwood, 34, of Ste. Genevieve, was traveling south on Ste. Genevieve Drive and a 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Zachary D. Remillard, 27, of Ste. Genevieve was traveling north on Ste. Genevieve Drive.
The report states Remillard tried to turn left and struck the Polaris driven by Underwood.
Underwood was seriously injured and flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac.
According to the MSHP, Remillard was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident but Underwood was not.
Damage to the Dodge was listed as moderate and damage to the Polaris was listed as extensive. Both were towed from the scene.
In another unrelated accident Saturday, a De Soto man was seriously injured in Ste. Genevieve County.
According to the MSHP report, Jerry L. Gault, 41, of Desoto was driving a 2006 Can Am Outlander north on private property when he attempted to execute a stunt involving a sharp turn to the left. The vehicle overturned and ejected the driver.
The report states Gault was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.