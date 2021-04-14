UPDATED: Driver suspected of DWI after three people, including infant, die in crash

The man in the Cruze was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

Newton and Williams had three sons together, all under the age of 5. Their youngest, the infant who died, had the same name as his father, Cordell Shawn Michael Williams.

Their other sons are 2 and 4. They were staying at the home of Williams' mother, Cecilia Williams, while the couple took the infant to St. Louis to visit Newton's mother, Williams told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams and Newton's mother, Jennifer Mattox, were mourning together along with other relatives in Bonne Terre. They were making funeral arrangements so that all three can be buried alongside one another.

Williams said they were trying to determine how to let the surviving boys know their parents are gone.

"We're still trying to figure out how to tell them, that's the hardest thing. Especially the oldest one, you know, he wants his mom and dad. He understands things better."

When she heard that the driver that hit their car was suspected of being intoxicated, Williams said she was furious.

"I hope and pray that he gets what is coming to him," she said. "I hope the justice system does not fail."