UPDATED: Driver suspected of DWI after three people, including infant, die in crash

A drunk driver rear-ended a car on Highway 30 on Tuesday night, killing a woman, her fiancé and their infant when their car careened off the highway and hit several trees, authorities said.
Family and police identified the victims as Lacey K. Newton, 25, her fiancé Cordell S. Williams, 30, and their 4-month-old son. They lived in Bonne Terre.
The driver accused of causing the wreck about 10 p.m. Tuesday is a 26-year-old man from Fenton. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI and was being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged.
The Jefferson County prosecutor's office expects to file charges Wednesday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the family was in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix heading east on Highway 30, west of Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Another eastbound vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, was behind the Grand Prix.
The patrol said the driver of the Cruze "failed to keep a proper lookout ahead" and hit the back of the Grand Prix that Newton was driving. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit trees, police said.
Newton was wearing a seat belt and the baby was in an infant car seat, the patrol said. Williams was not wearing a seat belt. They all died at the scene.
The man in the Cruze was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered minor injuries, police said.
Newton and Williams had three sons together, all under the age of 5. Their youngest, the infant who died, had the same name as his father, Cordell Shawn Michael Williams.
Their other sons are 2 and 4. They were staying at the home of Williams' mother, Cecilia Williams, while the couple took the infant to St. Louis to visit Newton's mother, Williams told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.
Williams and Newton's mother, Jennifer Mattox, were mourning together along with other relatives in Bonne Terre. They were making funeral arrangements so that all three can be buried alongside one another.
Williams said they were trying to determine how to let the surviving boys know their parents are gone.
"We're still trying to figure out how to tell them, that's the hardest thing. Especially the oldest one, you know, he wants his mom and dad. He understands things better."
When she heard that the driver that hit their car was suspected of being intoxicated, Williams said she was furious.
"I hope and pray that he gets what is coming to him," she said. "I hope the justice system does not fail."
But Williams said she also prays for the suspect's family "because they have to deal with knowing that their child killed three people."
She said her son worked construction jobs until a downturn in the pandemic. He was trying to get on with a temporary service to find a new job.
Newton worked at a factory in Fenton that makes pepper spray.
Mattox said her daughter was a "happy, loving person" and a good mother to her three boys. She met her fiancé through a mutual friend seven years ago.
Asked about the driver who was arrested, Mattox fumed. "To be honest with you, I don't know the kid but he made a piss-poor decision," she said.
"He took a family, you know?" Mattox said. "I just hope that he realizes what he's done."