UPDATED: MSHP investigating possible hit-and-run

The body of a man was found 15-20 feet from the southbound US 67 exit ramp to Bonne Terre Monday morning, confirmed Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the patrol is looking for answers.

Lt. Donnie Crump, with the patrol's criminal division, said the public's help is needed. Based on physical evidence found near the site, they are looking for a 2018 Dodge Caravan, dark gray, which is missing a passenger side mirror and has possible damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on such a vehicle and its whereabouts should call 573-431-3131.

As of Monday evening, the man’s identity is still being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin. This story is breaking and will be updated as more details emerge.

Thompson said at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, MSHP was called to the area in which the man’s body was lying. Thompson said the coroner’s initial finding was that the man was struck a few hours earlier.

The patrol’s crash team looked for evidence of vehicle debris, skid marks or other physical evidence commensurate with a vehicle hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the accident.

“It’s still pretty new,” he said Monday mid-morning. “We’re piecing it together as we speak. There will be a report on our website when we have more details.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

