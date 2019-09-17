{{featured_button_text}}
One injured in crash on 32

Highway 32 near Aquinas Center is shut down after two vehicles collide just after 2 p.m. Monday. One driver was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance with moderate injuries while the other driver refused treatment.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

First responders were called to the scene of a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Highway 32 just west of Schwartz Road at about 2 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Buick Century driven by William R. Pirtle, 25, of Park Hills, was traveling westbound on Highway 32 when the vehicle suffered a mechanical issue.

Pirtle lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the path of an eastbound 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Rebecca A. Gault, 35, of Farmington.

Gault sustained moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Pirtle was not injured and listed as not wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.

Pirtle was arrested on the scene for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

