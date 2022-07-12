 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

UPDATED: Pedestrian hit by car in Farmington

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian hit by car in Farmington Tuesday night, man injured in separate crash on Highway 8

A pedestrian sustains serious injuries after being hit by a car on Karsch Boulevard Tuesday night in Farmington. A separate accident on Highway 8 outside Park Hills led to injuries for a dump truck driver earlier on Tuesday.  

 File

UPDATE: The pedestrian died July 11.

ORIGINAL STORY: A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car while crossing Karsch Boulevard Tuesday night in Farmington.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 76-year-old James Dudley of Farmington was on foot crossing the street on West Karsch Boulevard, west of North Washington Street, at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a westbound 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by 57-year-old Novaley Bradshaw also of Farmington.

The report states Dudley was seriously injured in the collision and airlifted by LifeNet helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Bradshaw was reportedly uninjured in the accident. The report states she was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as moderate.

Earlier Tuesday, an area man was hurt in a separate accident outside Park Hills.

The MSHP crash report states that 27-year-old Jacob Huey of Ironton was driving a 2005 Chevrolet dump truck north in the area of Highway 8 and Route P Tuesday when, at 11:50 a.m., he failed to yield to an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 3500 truck driven by 21-year-old Bailey Vanvacter of Park Hills.

People are also reading…

During the accident, Vanvacter's truck reportedly struck the driver's side of Huey's dump truck. The MSHP reports that Huey sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Vanvacter was uninjured, according to the MSHP.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and damage to both trucks was listed in the report as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ironton woman injured in accident

Ironton woman injured in accident

An Ironton resident suffered serious injuries Thursday night after driving off the side of Highway 21 five miles south of Arcadia in Iron County.

One hurt in Sunday accident

One hurt in Sunday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka parliament to hold vote on July 20 for new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News