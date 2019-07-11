Carriage struck
Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

An 8-year-old child is dead after a horse carriage was struck on Route OO this morning, according to officials on the scene.

According to the St. Francois County Ambulance District, one child is dead and one child was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital while two adults were airlifted to Barnes. The carriage was struck by a pickup truck on Route OO near Route DD just near Liberty Blueberry Farms. The accident happened just before 7 a.m.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

In 2017, the Home Gardens Community Market opened its doors for the first time the morning of June 3, drawing customers in search of homemade and homegrown goods. The store is operated by the Mennonite community which had been establishing itself over the last six months on Old Fredericktown Road off Route OO between Farmington and Fredericktown.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
3
64
10

Tags

Load comments