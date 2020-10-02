UPDATED Two men die after crash on US 67 in Farmington Friday morning

Two area men were killed after a crash on U.S. 67 south of Maple Street in Farmington Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:18 a.m., 67-year-old Paul E. Smith of Mineral Point was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 when he struck the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Josh Boyer, 25, of Fredericktown.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by Assistant Coroner Greg Armstrong.
According to reports, Boyer received seriously injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis where he later died.
The report states Boyer was wearing a seat belt and Smith was not wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were totaled.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
