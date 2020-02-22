Vehicle crashes into four parked cars at salvage lot

A Pevely man received moderate injuries after running off the highway and striking four parked vehicles at a salvage lot outside Bismarck.

Bismarck Police Chief Steve Poole said an officer saw a vehicle traveling over 70 mph on Center Street near Bismarck Schools. The officer attempted to overtake the vehicle to make a traffic stop.

Poole said the vehicle was "considerably ahead of the officer" and continued east on Highway 32.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"While trying to catch up, the officer eventually lost sight of the violator, radioed dispatch that the vehicle may have turned off Highway 32 before Route B and discontinued his efforts. Simultaneously, dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle accident near Sweeney's (Auto Salvage). The officer responded to that area and located the suspect vehicle off the right side of the roadway.

"The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted to work the crash. We were assisted by the sheriff's department."

According to MSHP, Olin Bay, 42, of Pevely, was driving a 2018 Ford F350 east when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then traveled across Old Bismarck Road, over a ditch, struck an embankment, overturned and struck four parked cars in the Sweeney parking lot.