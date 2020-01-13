On Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a Washington County woman who had been reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Amy L. Strauser, 38, Cadet, was reported missing about 3 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen when she left her sister's home off Route F in Washington County and was heading to her home.
According to the patrol crash report, it appeared Strauser’s southbound 2000 Buick Park Avenue had traveled off the road at Route F and Stavern Road and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over into a creek and became partially submerged, resulting in Strauser drowning. Her vehicle was found early Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
At 7:48 a.m. Monday morning, Strauser was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen. Strauser was transported to the Washington County Morgue by Washington County EMS.
Strauser was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.