On Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a Washington County woman who had been reported missing Sunday afternoon. 

Amy L. Strauser, 38, Cadet, was reported missing about 3 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen when she left her sister's home off Route F in Washington County and was heading to her home.

According to the patrol crash report, it appeared Strauser’s southbound 2000 Buick Park Avenue had traveled off the road at Route F and Stavern Road and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over into a creek and became partially submerged, resulting in Strauser drowning. Her vehicle was found early Monday morning.

At 7:48 a.m. Monday morning, Strauser was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen. Strauser was transported to the Washington County Morgue by Washington County EMS.

Strauser was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

