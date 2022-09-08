Wednesday collision on US-67 injures two women

A two-vehicle collision on US 67 injured two area women on Wednesday in southern St. Francois County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 39-year-old Tarah B. Gibson of Potosi was driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier SUV south on US 67 Wednesday evening south of Farmington. At about the same time, 63-year-old Tonya S. Cauble of Farmington was reportedly driving a 2014 Ford Escape east on Canterberry Road, which intersects with US 67 near Knob Lick. The report notes that 83-year-old Shelba W. Vandergraph of Farmington was riding as a passenger in Cauble’s vehicle.

The MSHP reports that at 6:25 p.m., Cauble failed to yield to Gibson’s Nissan SUV at the intersection of US 67 and Canterberry Road, causing the front of the SUV to strike the side of Cauble’s Ford Escape.

Cauble and Vandergraph reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision. Both women were taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment. Gibson was uninjured in the accident, according to officials.

The report states that all three women were wearing seat belts during the crash. Damage to both vehicles was listed in the report as total.