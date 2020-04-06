Weekend accident

You are the owner of this article.
2-vehicle accident results in minor injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident Friday afternoon in Washington County.

According to the report, a 2013 Buick Lacrosse was being driven southbound on Hwy. 185 south of Route AA. The driver, Graydon L. Mills, 80, of Potosi failed to observe the traffic ahead and struck the rear of a southbound 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Alice L. Hunt, 46, of Potosi.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Bobby M. Tatum, 50, of Potosi was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. All occupants were listed as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

