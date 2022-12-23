Wintery conditions cause Thursday accidents

Wintery conditions are to blame for two Thursday afternoon accidents, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the MSHP, at 1:15 p.m. on Route D, a 1998 Chevrolet Express driven by 51-year-old Michael R. Miller of Farmington was traveling too fast for the road conditions. The van crossed the center of the roadway to pass a stationary vehicle and began to slide.

The Express traveled off the right side of the roadway and began to rotate before returning to the roadway. Once on the roadway, the report states the Express entered the path of a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Caleb M. Seastrand, 22, of Valles Mines.

Seastrand reportedly attempted to avoid striking the Express, and the Avenger began sliding. The front of the Avenger struck the right side of the Express. Both vehicles then traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Both Seastrand and Miller were reported to be wearing a seat belt. Seastrand sustained minor injuries and was taken by personal conveyance to Parkland Health Center.

Later in the day at 2:12 p.m. on Route AA near Route H, the MSHP said a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Latisha A. Hall, 39, of Farmington was parked blocking the eastbound lane of Route AA. A 2018 Mazda CX-9 driven by 28-year-old Haley L. Roberts of Farmington, was traveling west on Route AA. Ronald D. Myers, 65, of Farmington, was standing next to the van’s driver side door.

The Mazda CX-9 was reported to be driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and began to slide. The SUV then proceeded to slide and crossed the center of the roadway and the left side of the SUV struck Myers. The Mazda CX-9 continued sliding and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The van began to slide and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Myers sustained minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center.