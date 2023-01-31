Wintry conditions cause morning crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported icy road conditions are the reason for crashes that occurred on Monday morning.

According to the MSHP, about 9:45 a.m., a 2007 Saturn VUE driven by Britney R. Keith, 20, of Bismarck, was on Highway 32 at Flat River Road and was reported to be traveling too fast for the icy road conditions. The report states the SUV slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Keith was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries requiring transportation by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The report states the SUV is totaled, and was taken away by Marler’s Towing.

In a separate, single-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, a 2012 Mazda 5 driven by 28-year-old Corey T. Schibbelhut of Park Hills was traveling west on Highway DD and reportedly was being driven too fast for the icy conditions. According to the MSHP, the SUV traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Schibbelhut was listed as not wearing a seat belt during the accident, and he sustained moderate injuries. The report said Schibbelhut was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.

The patrol reports the Mazda 5 incurred extensive damage, and was towed from the scene by Ste. Genevieve Towing.