 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Woman airlifted after Wednesday accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Accident, Crash
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Bonne Terre woman was seriously injured after a Wednesday evening accident.

At 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2010 Mazda Tribute driven by Kelly J. LaBruyere, 52, of Bonne Terre, was reported by the MSHP to be driving southbound on US 67, south of Route K when LaBruyere reportedly allowed the SUV to run off the right side of the roadway. The front of the SUV then proceeded to strike a rock bluff and a delineator post.

Sometimes, the best performers are the most inexperienced! For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest scene-stealing performances by child actors in films that weren’t made for kids.

The MSHP report states LaBruyere sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. LaBruyere was reported to not be wearing a seat belt and cited for suspicion of DWI.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrol reports crash

Patrol reports crash

As of Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C crash reports listed only one weekend accident over the holiday. 

One-car crash kills three

One-car crash kills three

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of one-car accidents over the weekend, including a collision that resulted in three…

Watch Now: Related Video

ISS cosmonauts decorate Soyuz capsule for the New Year in Zero G

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News