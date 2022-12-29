Woman airlifted after Wednesday accident

At 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2010 Mazda Tribute driven by Kelly J. LaBruyere, 52, of Bonne Terre, was reported by the MSHP to be driving southbound on US 67, south of Route K when LaBruyere reportedly allowed the SUV to run off the right side of the roadway. The front of the SUV then proceeded to strike a rock bluff and a delineator post.