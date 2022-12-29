Woman airlifted after Wednesday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Bonne Terre woman was seriously injured after a Wednesday evening accident.
At 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2010 Mazda Tribute driven by Kelly J. LaBruyere, 52, of Bonne Terre, was reported by the MSHP to be driving southbound on US 67, south of Route K when LaBruyere reportedly allowed the SUV to run off the right side of the roadway. The front of the SUV then proceeded to strike a rock bluff and a delineator post.
The MSHP report states LaBruyere sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. LaBruyere was reported to not be wearing a seat belt and cited for suspicion of DWI.
Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.