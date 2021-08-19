Woman, children injured in accident

A Bonne Terre woman and two children were injured in a crash on US 67 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at just after noon on Wednesday, a 2009 GMC Acadia being driven by Angela D. Redd, 33, of Bonne Terre, was traveling north on US 67 when it left the right side of the highway and struck a tree in the vicinity of Cash Lane.

The MSHP reports that, of the vehicle's occupants, a 3-year-old boy received minor injuries, and a 12-year-old boy received moderate injuries. Redd, the driver, was also reported as having received moderate injuries.

The boys were taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance District, while Redd was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.

According to MSHP, the 3-year-old was restrained, while the 12-year-old passenger and Redd were not wearing seat belts.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

