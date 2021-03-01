 Skip to main content
Woman dies in Madison County accident
Woman dies in Madison County accident

Woman dies in Madison County accident

A woman is fatally injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. 67 in Madison County Saturday night.

A Wayne County woman died following a one-vehicle accident in Madison County just before midnight on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Judy M. Thompson, 47, was a passenger riding in a 1999 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Joshua Kelsoe.

The report states that both of the Williamsville residents were traveling southbound on U.S. 67 Saturday night when the truck ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a ditch at 11:38 p.m., near Route N.

According to the MSHP, Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis. The woman was then transported to the Madison County Corner's Office.

Kelsoe was uninjured in the crash. The report indicates that neither Thompson nor Kelsoe were wearing seat belts, and the vehicle's damage was listed as "moderate."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

