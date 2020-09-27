Woman dies, off-duty officer seriously injured in crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident Sunday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the MSHP report, at 1:13 a.m. a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was being driven east on Route K east of Sickman Road when the driver, Emily M. Clifford, 27, of Desloge, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Clifford over-corrected, crossed into the westbound lane, over-corrected again and left the roadway, striking several trees.

Clifford was taken by Life Flight Helicopter to Mercy Hospital South where she was later pronounced dead. A passenger, Jeremy K. Brooks, 41, of Farmington, who is a police officer in Bonne Terre, was taken by Life Flight Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis and was treated for serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the MSHP.

In an unrelated accident, the patrol reports at 1:12 a.m., a 2000 GMC Sierra was being driven southbound in the 6000 block of Germania Road when the driver, Jarred D. Ragsdale, 29, of Bonne Terre reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned. Ragsdale was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and treated for serious injuries. He was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.