Woman drowns at Washington State Park
Woman drowns at Washington State Park

Area woman die in Big River drowning incident

A 67-year-old woman died in a drowning incident in Big River Tuesday afternoon.

 File

A woman drowned while swimming in Big River on Tuesday in Washington County. Multiple area emergency departments responded to the water rescue call, but efforts to save the woman were unsuccessful.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) drowning report, 67-year-old Monica Boyer, of Cadet, was wading in a section of Big River at the Washington State Park boat access, and the water became too deep.

The report states that Boyer slipped and fell underneath the surface at 2:25 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m. by Washington County Ambulance District personnel.

The MSHP reports that Boyer was transported to St. Francois County Morgue by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

