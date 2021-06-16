Woman drowns at Washington State Park

A woman drowned while swimming in Big River on Tuesday in Washington County. Multiple area emergency departments responded to the water rescue call, but efforts to save the woman were unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) drowning report, 67-year-old Monica Boyer, of Cadet, was wading in a section of Big River at the Washington State Park boat access, and the water became too deep.

The report states that Boyer slipped and fell underneath the surface at 2:25 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m. by Washington County Ambulance District personnel.

The MSHP reports that Boyer was transported to St. Francois County Morgue by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.