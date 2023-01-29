Woman hit by SUV in Wash Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Mineral Point woman was struck by an SUV Saturday evening in Washington County.

According to the MSHP, Amanda S. Kean, 30, of Mineral Point, was walking east in the westbound lane of Old Highway 8, east of North Dixon Road at 5:55 p.m. Saturday when the passenger side of a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by Tanya Wood, 47, also of Mineral Point, struck Kean.

Kean is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The SUV sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

In an earlier accident on Friday morning, the MSHP crash reports indicate a 2016 Kenworth T880 semi truck driven by Dewayne C. Higgins, 54, of Bonne Terre, was traveling east on Highway FF, four miles west of Sullivan in Crawford County, when the unit the semi was towing crossed the center line and was hit by a 1991 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Terry S. West, 47, of Bourbon. The pickup traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence, a metal gate, and then a tree.

According to the patrol, West was not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries, choosing to seek treatment on his own.

The Kenworth T880 truck received minor damage, while the Sierra sustained total damage and was towed away by Chris and Sons.