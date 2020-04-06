Woman injured after being run over by car

First responders were called to the scene of an accident on Oak Knoll Drive in Farmington on Monday.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, Phung Truong, 34, was injured when she attempted to stop a car being pushed down a driveway by her husband and a neighbor. Truong fell to the ground, and was run over by the vehicle.
Truong was flown by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital-Creve Coeur for treatment of possible internal injuries. She was treated on the scene by St. Francois County Ambulance with assistance of Farmington Fire Department.
