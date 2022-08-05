Woman injured after hitting a barrel of liquid on a highway in SFC

An area woman was injured Thursday after her SUV hit a barrel of liquid that had fallen into her path on a highway in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 46-year-old Christina P. Avalos of Bismarck was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave south on Route NN Thursday evening.

The report states that at 6:50 p.m., an unknown vehicle traveling north on Highway NN failed to secure a large barrel of liquid, which fell into the southbound lane of the roadway. The front of Avalos’ vehicle then reportedly struck the barrel on the highway in an area south of Highway 221.

Avalos reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident, and she was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the woman was wearing a seat belt during the crash. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as extensive.