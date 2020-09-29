Woman injured in crash Monday

An area woman sustained moderate injuries after an accident Monday in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sunshine House, 43, of Park Hills, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus northbound on U.S. 67 Monday night.

The report states that at 10 p.m., House attempted to change lanes but failed to see an approaching vehicle and over-corrected to the right. The car then went off the right side of the highway and struck a rock embankment, which caused the car to become airborne.

The car then returned to the roadway, impacted the pavement, and overturned twice before coming to a rest in the roadway north of Stormy Lane.

House was moderately injured as a result of the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. According to the report, House was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the truck was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

