Woman injured in crash on US 67 Tuesday

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in northern St. Francois County on Tuesday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 72-year-old Thomas Wilson of French Village was on US 67 in the area of the Berry Road crossover (Barney’s crossover) driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Tuesday morning.

The report states that at 10:16 a.m., Wilson failed to yield to southbound traffic on US 67. At the same time, 70-year-old Anthony Joyner of Mountain View, driving a 2004 Ford F-150 truck southbound, reportedly attempted to avoid a collision with Wilson’s Pathfinder by changing to the left lane.

The MSHP reports that the front right bumper of the Ford truck then struck the front left of the Pathfinder. Upon impact, the Pathfinder reportedly began to rotate clockwise, coming to final rest blocking both southbound lanes of US 67. The report states the truck started to slide and traveled off the left side of the highway before returning onto the road.

A passenger of the Ford truck, 73-year-old Juanita Joyer of Mountain View, reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment. The woman was reportedly wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The report indicates both drivers involved in the accident were uninjured. The MSHP reports that Wilson was wearing a seat belt while Anthony Joyner was not. Damage to both vehicles was listed in the report as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

