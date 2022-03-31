Woman injured in crash Tuesday

A serious accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 32 west of Joggerst in Ste. Genevieve County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, resulting in a Farmington woman being helicoptered to the hospital.

According to the MSHP's crash reports, a 2015 Kia Optima, driven by Donna S. Bieser, 55, of Farmington, was traveling west on Highway 32, crossed the center line and crashed into the front of an eastbound 1998 Chevy 1500 being driven by Austin L. Capps, 19, of Ste. Genevieve.

The patrol reports the Chevy then ran off the right side of the road and flipped, causing moderate injuries to Capps. He was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital by Ste. Genevieve Ambulance Service.

The patrol report states Bieser, the driver of the Kia, was seriously injured and taken to SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital by Air Evac. Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts.

Both cars were totaled in the crash.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

