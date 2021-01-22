Woman injured in Friday morning crash

An area woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Shirley J. Nash, 35, of Potosi, was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 eastbound on Highway 8 between Leadwood and Potosi.

The report states that at 6:59 a.m., Nash's car crossed the center of the roadway. The woman then overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to travel off the highway's left side and overturn just less than a mile east of Bohr Road.

Nash sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported from the scene to Mercy Hospital-South by the Washington County Ambulance District.

According to the report, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

