Woman injured in Monday crash

A two-vehicle accident with injuries occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of Route OO and F Highway south of Farmington.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that at 4:40 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven southbound on Route OO by Linda S. Barron, 60, of Farmington, had stopped in traffic when it was struck in the rear by a southbound 2003 Ford F250 driven by Zachary L. Sharp, 31, of Park Hills.

Barron was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington and treated for moderate injuries.

Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

