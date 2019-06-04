A Bonne Terre woman is in a St. Louis hospital with what were described as “significant serious injuries," according to Desloge Police Department.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said at just after 7 p.m. on Monday, June Cross, 62, of Bonne Terre, was traveling southbound on North State Street near the entrance to Dirt Cheap. A 1997 Geo Tracker driven by a juvenile was traveling northbound in the opposite direction when he merged to attempt a left-hand turn and collided into Cross’ 2009 Honda 250 motorcycle.
Bullock said at the time of impact, Cross was ejected from the motorcycle onto the hood of the Tracker. When the young man hit his brakes to stop, Cross rolled off the vehicle and onto the pavement. Cross’ motorcycle ended up underneath the Tracker.
Cross was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Bullock said as of 3 p.m. Cross remains hospitalized with broken bones in both legs, a possible broken collar bone, a head injury, and an injury to her hand.
Bullock said they are not seeking charges on the juvenile at this time.
