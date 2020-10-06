Woman injured in rollover accident Tuesday

An area woman sustained moderate injuries after a rollover accident Tuesday in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Tracey Pettus, 53, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape westbound on Route K Tuesday afternoon.

The report states that at 1 p.m., Pettus’ SUV traveled off the roadway, struck a rock bluff, and overturned near the intersection of Route K and River View Lane outside Bonne Terre.

Pettus was moderately injured as a result of the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance, according to the crash report.

According to the report, Pettus was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the SUV was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

