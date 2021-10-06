 Skip to main content
Woman injured in Route B accident
Woman injured in Route B accident

Accident, Crash
A Ste. Genevieve woman was moderately injured in a one-car accident Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states Ashen Miranda, 29, was reportedly traveling west on Route B at River Aux Vases Church Road when the 2008 Volkswagen Bug she was driving went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. The patrol reported the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions.

Ashen was taken by ambulance to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, the report indicated. Damage to the VW bug was listed as moderate.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

