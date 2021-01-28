Woman injured in Ste. Gen County accident

An Iowa woman was moderately injured in an accident on Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Amber L. Foland, 34, of Des Moines, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Route M, south of Gisi Road, at about 10:40 a.m. when the car started to slide off the snow-covered roadway. It traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.