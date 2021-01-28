 Skip to main content
Woman injured in Ste. Gen County accident
Woman injured in Ste. Gen County accident

MSHP
An Iowa woman was moderately injured in an accident on Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Amber L. Foland, 34, of Des Moines, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Route M, south of Gisi Road, at about 10:40 a.m. when the car started to slide off the snow-covered roadway. It traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Foland, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as totalled.

