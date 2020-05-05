Woman injured in Tuesday crash

An area woman was moderately injured early Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Kayla Hughey, of Farmington, was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty southbound on Route H when the vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree north of Hilltop Place Drive at 12:45 p.m.
Hughey was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington to be treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the crash report, the woman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
