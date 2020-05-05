You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman injured in Tuesday crash
0 comments
top story

Woman injured in Tuesday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Woman injured in Tuesday crash

A Farmington woman receives moderate injuries in a car accident Tuesday. 

 File

An area woman was moderately injured early Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Kayla Hughey, of Farmington, was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty southbound on Route H when the vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree north of Hilltop Place Drive at 12:45 p.m.

Hughey was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington to be treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the crash report, the woman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News