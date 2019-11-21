Local emergency personnel performed a water rescue Thursday evening in Terre Du Lac after a vehicle, traveling on West Shayne Drive, veered off the roadway and down the banks of the dam, ending up in Lac Shayne.
This portion of Terre Du Lac is part of Washington County and the Potosi Fire Department received the dispatch just before 6 p.m.
The Leadwood Fire Department received a mutual aid dispatch and members of the department’s Water Rescue Unit responded to the scene.
Leadwood Fire Chief Matthew Peery said they arrived to find an elderly woman trapped inside a white Ford Fusion which was submerged to about the bottom of the window line in waist-deep water.
Peery said the woman was not injured but was just unable to get out of the vehicle because the windows and locks were all electric and the windows were rolled up. He said they had to break a car window in order to extract the woman.
After clearing all the glass away and placing blankets over the door to protect the woman from the broken shards, Peery said they were able to carry her from the vehicle to the bank, which was a distance of approximately 6 feet. He said the rescue took approximately six minutes.
The woman was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington Memorial Hospital, according to Lt. Tim Higginbotham of the Potosi Fire Department.
Also assisting in the rescue were firefighters from Terre Du Lac and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
