Woman seriously injured in accident Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Potosi woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hanna Haynes, 43, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta southbound on Route E Tuesday when at 7:45 p.m., the woman fell asleep, causing the car to travel off of the left side of the roadway where it struck a driveway and overturned near Butternut Road outside of Potosi.

Haynes was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

The report states that Haynes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.