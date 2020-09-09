 Skip to main content
Woman seriously injured in accident Tuesday
A Potosi woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hanna Haynes, 43, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta southbound on Route E Tuesday when at 7:45 p.m., the woman fell asleep, causing the car to travel off of the left side of the roadway where it struck a driveway and overturned near Butternut Road outside of Potosi.

Haynes was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

The report states that Haynes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

