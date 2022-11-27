Woman seriously injured in early Thursday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Fredericktown woman was seriously injured after an early Thanksgiving Day accident.

According to the MSHP, at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Bert D. Sturgeon, 34, of Fredericktown, was traveling north on U.S. 67 at Hendrickson in Butler County when the Focus traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The report states one passenger, Katherine R. Penteres, 34, of Fredericktown, received serious injuries during the accident. Penteres was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. MSHP reported Penteres was wearing a seat belt.

The 2014 Ford Focus was reported by the MSHP to be totaled. The car was towed by Barker’s Towing of Poplar Bluff.

Another Fredericktown resident was involved in a separate accident earlier in the week.

Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by Dylan L. Lane, 20, of Fredericktown was stopped in traffic on the ramps on northbound Interstate 55 to Highway 50 in St. Louis County. A 2015 Honda Civic driven by Joyce M. Bertelsman, 64, of St. Louis was behind Lane, and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Allison M. Woodhouse, 24, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, was behind Bertelsman.

A 1999 Dodge 1500 driven by Trinton J. Carpenter, 18, of St. Louis was reported to be traveling too closely and struck the rear of the Equinox. The Equinox then struck the guardrail, and struck the rear of the Mustang. The front of the truck then proceeded to hit the rear of the Civic.

According to the report, three people received injuries. Carpenter, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Mehlville Ambulance District.

A passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Derek A. Dickerson of St. Louis, was reported to not be wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. Dickerson was transported by the Mehlville Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

Woodhouse, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, received moderate injuries and was transported by Mehlville Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The Dodge 1500 and Equinox were both reported to have received extensive damage while the Honda Civic received moderate damage. All three vehicles were towed by Miner’s Towing out of St. Louis. The 2002 Ford Mustang received minor damage, and Lane reportedly drove it from the scene.