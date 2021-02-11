Worker killed in mining accident Monday

A Potosi man died this week as a result of a work-related accident at a limestone mining facility in Washington County.

According to a preliminary accident report from the U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Gregory Lowell Solomon, 38, worked as a ground man for Washington County Aggregates Inc., a crushed limestone mining quarry on Prospect Road just outside Potosi.

The initial report states that Solomon was working at the facility's Mill/Prep Plant on Monday when he became entangled in the fluted tail pulley of a belt conveyor.

The document indicates the accident happened at 1:15 p.m. and the man died at 1:35 p.m. An autopsy was performed in Farmington.

There were reportedly six other employees at the mine site when the accident occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Solomon had worked at the mine for eight months, according to the MSHA.

It is noted in the report that the information provided is based on preliminary data only and does not represent final determination regarding the nature of the incident or conclusions regarding the cause of the accident.

No one at the mining company could be reached for comment as of Thursday.

Funeral services are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

