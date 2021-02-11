 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worker killed in mining accident Monday
0 comments
alert top story

Worker killed in mining accident Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Worker killed in mining accident Monday

A worker sustains fatal injuries on Monday in an accident at a limestone quarry operated by Washington County Aggregates Inc.  

 Google, Imagery Maxar Technologies, USDA Farm Service Agency, Map data 2021

A Potosi man died this week as a result of a work-related accident at a limestone mining facility in Washington County.

According to a preliminary accident report from the U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Gregory Lowell Solomon, 38, worked as a ground man for Washington County Aggregates Inc., a crushed limestone mining quarry on Prospect Road just outside Potosi.

The initial report states that Solomon was working at the facility's Mill/Prep Plant on Monday when he became entangled in the fluted tail pulley of a belt conveyor.

The document indicates the accident happened at 1:15 p.m. and the man died at 1:35 p.m. An autopsy was performed in Farmington. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were reportedly six other employees at the mine site when the accident occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Solomon had worked at the mine for eight months, according to the MSHA.

It is noted in the report that the information provided is based on preliminary data only and does not represent final determination regarding the nature of the incident or conclusions regarding the cause of the accident.

No one at the mining company could be reached for comment as of Thursday. 

Funeral services are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accident reported by MSHP
Accidents

Accident reported by MSHP

  • Updated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident with injuries in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night at 11:25 p.m.

Accident reported by MSHP
Accidents

Accident reported by MSHP

  • Updated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident with injuries in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night at 11:25 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News