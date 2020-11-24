Activities to make this Thanksgiving more meaningful

Thanksgiving Day is a holiday which occurs on the last Thursday of every November. The day is a time for families to give thanks and gather together.
The COVID-19 pandemic is casting a dark shadow on Thanksgiving 2020. It has changed how people will gather this year as compared to past years. Groups will be much smaller and likely consist of only immediate family. It will be difficult not seeing loved ones for this holiday.
So what are some things you can do to celebrate Thanksgiving and add some joy to your holiday season?
Try any of these 10 suggestions to make your holiday more meaningful.
1. Make a “people list.” Invest in the people and relationships of your life. Catch up on phone calls, texts or emails. Drop off a “thinking of you” gift or a basket of sunshine.
2. Make a blessings jar. Fill it with personal notes and sweet reminders of happy and funny memories. Then read the notes next year at Thanksgiving.
3. Show your appreciation for emergency responders. They serve the public in a thankless profession, so this is the perfect time to show your gratitude. Leave a gift card for a nearby restaurant, purchased meat tray or another thoughtful gesture.
4. Write a letter to a veteran or a soldier currently deployed. It’s important to let these brave men and women know they are appreciated.
5. Drop off a meal or dessert for someone who is spending the holiday alone.
6. Swap pies or other sweets with someone else to have a variety of desserts for the holiday.
7. Watch holiday movies together. Don’t forget “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and other movies to officially kickoff the upcoming Christmas season.
8. Have a mini pumpkin hunt. Instead of hiding and hunting Easter eggs, substitute mini pumpkins and other gourds for a fun and inexpensive family event.
9. Print fun paper-and-pencil activities such as Thanksgiving Bingo, a gratitude game, coloring pages and even an idea for a unique family tree. https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g28939265/fun-things-to-do-on-thanksgiving-activities/
10. Cook the family’s Thanksgiving meal together. Enjoy your time together as you cook, talk, laugh and reminisce about previous holidays.
Regardless of the activities you choose to do on Thanksgiving, remember that strengthening ties with your family and friends is important. Don’t forget to give thanks and show gratitude. And remember to savor every moment together, whether it’s in person or on the phone. Time passes so quickly, so be sure to cherish every single minute with those you love.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
