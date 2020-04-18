Addiction is real, prevention is possible

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young child thinks about, but according to Addiction is Real Executive Director Kelly Prunty, talking to your kids as early as kindergarten can help.
Prunty came to Fredericktown High School, March 12 and she brought with her the Hidden in Plain View Presentation and mock bedroom.
Addiction is Real is a nonprofit organization made up of people who have been affected by addiction in their own lives.
"My sister and my dad, my dad was an alcoholic, my sister suffers from substance abuse disorder right now, which has gone as far as heroin," Prunty said. "That's been a 13-year roller coaster for all of my family. So I wanted to do something to help prevent that pain for other families if I could."
Prunty said other board members have lost children or even had substance abuse problems themselves and are in recovery.
"Addiction is a terrible disease and we want to do everything we can to help parents employ prevention at home because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Prunty said. "If we can prevent it we are saving ourselves a whole lot of trouble down the road."
Prunty said kids have a ton of questions about drugs and alcohol, and if their parents or a trusted adult are not answering them, they turn to Google or a kid on the bus.
"Just like we protect our kids from measles and mumps with immunizations, we can protect our kids from the disease of addiction by starting to talk to them from a young age and giving them the correct information," Prunty said. "Our nonprofit is based on this cornerstone, that research shows there's actually some really good news and that is those parents that talk to their kids regularly about the dangers of drugs and alcohol from a young age, those kids are up to 50 percent less likely to use them."
Prunty said it is huge to think that you can cut your kids chances in half just by educating them, by having an open door so they feel like they can talk to you and they have the right information.
"Unfortunately only one in four kids report having these conversations with a trusted adult," Prunty said. "So 75 percent of kids are left in the dark to turn to Google or turn to the kid on the bus to find out their information."
Prunty said Addiction is Real is committed to giving parents the tools and knowledge they need to educate their kids.
"In some unfortunate news, 90 percent of addictions start from your teenage years," Prunty said. "The average age of the first use of alcohol is 13 and that's actually gone up from 12. The average age for the first use of marijuana is 14. The average age for the first elicit use of a prescription or inhalant is 11."
Prunty said kids are turning to their parents medicine cabinet or to things that are readily available inside your homes to start experimenting.
"This shows why it is so important to start having these prevention conversations really early," Prunty said. "That doesn't mean when your kid is going from elementary school into the middle school, that means when your kid is in first, second grade, even kindergarten."
Prunty said it is important to set an example and let them know where you stand on the subject. She said two-thirds of kids who don't use drugs say the reason why is because they do not want to lose their parents pride.
During the presentation Prunty showed a photo of a shirt that read "Motherhood, powered by love, fueled by coffee, sustained by wine."
"If we aren't feeding them the right information they are just seeing stuff like this," Prunty said. "This is something that you would go to the gym and see people wearing it and laugh right. I think as a 9 year old that message is telling you that to be a good mom you need to have a lot of love, you need to drink a lot of coffee and you need to drink a lot of wine."
Prunty said that message is being put into their little brain and coming from a million different directions.
"Teens aren't good about controlling their impulses," Prunty said. "It's not totally their fault but in the teenage brain the prefrontal cortex is the part that controls the executive functions. That's the part of the brain that really helps them think things through."
Prunty said this part of the brain does not fully develop until the age of 23.
"Unfortunately introducing substances during those teenage years when this particular part of the brain is not fully developed can cause problems," Prunty said. "So because that part of the brain isn't fully developed, a kid who starts drinking around the average age of 13, that kid has a 45 percent chance of dealing with addiction in their life."
Prunty said if the person can wait until the legal age of 21 that chance of having to suffer with addiction goes down to 7 percent.
"For every year that you can hold off that experimentation or substance use, the less likely they are to suffer from addiction later in life," Prunty said. "That’s kind of the line I give to parents who say ‘well I don’t want to send my kid off to college without ever having a drink, I mean he will go to his first frat party and he will be a mess’ or ‘I let them drink in the basement but I took their keys and we are watching them.’
"Well this is the problem right here, those substances are permanently affecting the development of your child’s brain and because they are experimenting so early before their brains fully developed they are going to be more likely to suffer from addiction later in life."
Prunty said kids have so many creative ways of hiding things that she would have never even thought of when she was a teenager.
"There are so many apps out there that parents don't know about," Prunty said. "There's one app that looks like a regular calculator but it's actually a secret world behind that calculator. It works as a regular calculator until you put in the correct four digit code then it opens up to a place where you can store pictures, send messages, receive messages and it's all just hidden behind the code."
Prunty brought the program Hidden in Plain View, when she visited Fredericktown High School. Set up in the hallway was a bedroom full of seemingly innocent items commonly used by youth but could actually indicate substance use.
Parents and staff walked through the room and looked around to find stash cans, hidden compartments, burnt spoons, hidden pills, and so much more.
Addiction is Real offers a Hidden in Plain View Virtual Bedroom as well as a full list of resources at addictionisreal.org
On the website you will find a parent toolkit to help with talking to children of all age groups, the parent pact where you can sign up to show other parents where you stand, and other resources such as the parent helpline.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
