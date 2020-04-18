Addiction is real, prevention is possible

Prunty said kids are turning to their parents medicine cabinet or to things that are readily available inside your homes to start experimenting.

"This shows why it is so important to start having these prevention conversations really early," Prunty said. "That doesn't mean when your kid is going from elementary school into the middle school, that means when your kid is in first, second grade, even kindergarten."

Prunty said it is important to set an example and let them know where you stand on the subject. She said two-thirds of kids who don't use drugs say the reason why is because they do not want to lose their parents pride.

During the presentation Prunty showed a photo of a shirt that read "Motherhood, powered by love, fueled by coffee, sustained by wine."

"If we aren't feeding them the right information they are just seeing stuff like this," Prunty said. "This is something that you would go to the gym and see people wearing it and laugh right. I think as a 9 year old that message is telling you that to be a good mom you need to have a lot of love, you need to drink a lot of coffee and you need to drink a lot of wine."

Prunty said that message is being put into their little brain and coming from a million different directions.