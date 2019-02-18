Additional charges filed in banking scam

A California woman arrested on Dec. 27 for attempting to fraudulently withdraw funds from a Bismarck bank had additional charges filed against her on Thursday.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marcus Wade filed charges against Terasena Grayson, 31, of Stockton, California. Grayson has been additionally charged with three counts of Felony E fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and one count of Felony D forgery for crimes committed in Desloge on Dec. 13.
According to the probable cause statement, on Dec. 13 reportedly Grayson presented herself as Amber Wells at Belgrade State Bank in Desloge. She provided a fake Texas driver license and a credit card issued by Stanford Federal Credit Union.
The report states the credit card was initially denied. At that time, Grayson made a phone call, spoke with someone for a moment and then handed the phone to the teller. The report states that the teller spoke with someone who identified themselves as an employee of Stanford Federal Credit Union and provided an approval code for the transaction.
The teller then reportedly put the approval code into the machine and the advance was approved in the amount of $3,500.
According to documents, Grayson then went to Unico Bank in Desloge and used the same fake documents. The same process occurred at Unico with the transaction initially being denied, and then Grayson calling and obtaining an approval code. She obtained $3,000 at Unico Bank.
The probable cause statement shows she then went to New Era Bank in Desloge and went through the same process for a third time, obtaining another $3,000 in cash.
Eventually Stanford Federal Credit Union was contacted by authorities and advised that the card Grayson used was invalid and no card by that number had ever actually been issued.
The Social Security numbers Grayson used during the fraudulent transactions were checked by police and found to be those of an El Paso, Texas woman and a California man.
Grayson was able to fraudulently obtain $9,500 cash in a matter of approximately an hour.
She was caught on Dec. 27 in Bismarck for a similar attempted crime, which was stopped prior to her obtaining the cash. She was arrested by an officer of the Bismarck Police Department and transported to the St. Francois County Jail pending the filing of formal charges. She was eventually released.
A warrant was issued Friday for Grayson’s arrest and her bond has been set at $20,000. Anyone who knows her whereabouts can contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777 and leave a message on the crime tip line.
