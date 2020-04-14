Adjusting to new 'normal'

It’s a new normal. Kitchens and dining rooms have turned into classrooms. Living rooms are filled with computers, school books and art projects.
The Clifton household has been an interesting one with my 20-year-old son Matthew with his laptop and schoolwork spread out while my 13-year-old daughter Ava scrambles to find her own space to do her lessons. With no space left for me, I have created my own little nook in the bedroom with a desk, printer, space for my laptop, paper and pens, and West County Middle School teacher resources.
Although Matthew’s coursework was already scheduled as all-online courses this semester, Ava and I have “overtaken” Matthew’s quiet space.
This is our new normal. We no longer travel to and from school and dance each day. Our once-full schedule lasting sometimes 16-hour days with travel, school, after-school classes and dance, it feels strange not to wake up as early or have to rush from event to event.
Our new normal consists of communicating through Zoom. I talk to my students on one device while Ava checks in with her teachers through another. Lessons are completed online. Sometimes Ava prints assignments and then photographs the completed work to email back to her teachers.
My work consists of video and regular phone calls, lots of emailing, creating and uploading new lessons, evaluating completed assignments and providing feedback to students, and more. I make connections with my students every day.
Today marks four weeks that we’ve been having school at home. Last week’s announcement by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson of the state’s schools being closed for the remainder of this academic year was unexpected.
Students react to school closure
Some were devastated by this news.
Gracie Wright, a freshman at West County High School, has looked forward to this spring semester at school since she was 9 years old.
“I cried because I was loving high school and I really wanted to finish out the rest of my amazing freshman year,” said Wright.
Gracie Wright, pictured with her dad and coach CJ, was really looking forward to playing high school softball this spring.
She said she misses her teachers and regrets not being able to finish the year with them to complete projects which had been planned since the beginning of the year.
“I will not get to play my freshman year of softball and that is a huge deal for me,” she said. “I have waited to play for my school since I was 9.
"It really is sad because I was really looking forward to playing with this group of seniors but now I don’t get a chance to do that.”
Wright’s dad CJ is the coach of the softball team. She has developed a special bond with every team of girls he has coached. She’s always known she would be in their shoes one day.
“Ever since he got the job I could not wait for my freshman year of high school softball,” she said. “We knew who we were going to be having as a team.”
Wright said several other girls indicated they were going to play softball this year.
“We knew this would be our year to make a run at state and for us not to get that chance is upsetting,” she said, “but luckily we still have three more years for these dreams to come true.”
She said she and her dad share a special bond in softball and “nothing will ever change that” – not even a closure.
Wright tries to remain positive and is grateful she has three more years of high school left.
She misses her friends and stays busy with attending online meetings with her teachers and is completing her online coursework.
“I know that everything happens for a reason and I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy,” said Wright.
Norah Stroup attends pre-kindergarten at St. Paul in Farmington.
When her parents Chris and Beth Stroup told her that she would not be able to return to school this year, Norah cried.
“I won’t get to see Mrs. Lee again,” she said.
Stroup said she really misses her friends and teachers Mrs. Lee and Mrs. Kauflin.
She said she is trying to stay positive. “I just play with my dad and my mom.”
Stroup said she misses “reading on the rug” at school. Sometimes she would forget her glasses so her dad would drop them off for her.
“My glasses are perfect for reading,” she said.
Other things she misses at school in addition to her teachers are playing in the dress-up area and spending time with her friends.
“Sometimes I be a kitty cat, sometimes I be a sister and sometimes I be a dinosaur with my friend Kolt,” said Stroup.
Marrah Sansoucie, an 11th grader at Central High School, was very upset when she heard school was canceled for the remainder of the year.
“Unlike most kids, I enjoy going to school and being able to learn,” she said.
There are many things she misses including her teachers, friends and “being able to watch spring sports.”
“My teachers and I have created a special connection that I will miss,” said Marrah. “Two teachers I will miss the most are Mr. Alex Redecker and Mrs. Angela Pallo-Monges. I’ve had those teachers in my life for multiple years and they’ve really impacted me.”
She said school is a great way for her to socialize with friends whom she doesn’t talk to on a daily basis.
Marrah also misses going to baseball games with friends.
“I’ve always been the type of student to cheer on my school in any way possible,” she said. “I’m big on school spirit.”
Marrah is trying to stay focused. “I’m remaining positive in the middle of all this by keeping myself occupied.”
She said she “wakes up at a decent time, do homework for a few hours, work out and then spend time with my family. My friends and I talk every day too which helps me keep my mind positive.”
Marrah is enrolled in dual-credit courses which require work to be completed daily, so she spends three to four hours doing this every day working on her Chromebook.
She said the Class of 2020 “deserved a better ending to their senior year, but I wish them all the luck on whatever journey life takes them on. They’ve stayed strong through all of this and I admire that about them. Class of 2020 strong!”
Marrah’s brother, Noah, is a seventh grader at West County Middle School. He was looking forward to his first year on the WCMS Bulldogs baseball team.
Marrah, an 11th grader, and Noah Sansoucie, a seventh grader, spend a few hours each day working on coursework.
“I was looking forward to finally playing baseball with my classmates,” he said.
Noah spends a few hours each day working on assignments from his teachers.
He said he’s staying positive by playing his video games “even though my mom is putting a limit on it.”
Bo Briley is an eighth grader at WCMS. He said he is remaining positive regarding the school closure by spending time outdoors.
He is working outdoors and enjoying time hiking and fishing and hunting during spring turkey season.
“I am going to miss getting to talk to my friends and hunting and fishing,” he said.
During downtime, he works on the assignments his teachers have posted online so he will be prepared for ninth grade.
“I look at this time as an opportunity to connect with my family more than being trapped at home all the time,” Briley said.
Ella Davis is a seventh grader at Farmington Middle School.
She admits she was initially “pretty excited upon first receiving the news because I wouldn’t have to go to school.”
But she said she quickly realized she would choose to go back if given the option because “learning online is a lot harder to do and get motivated instead of being in the actual classroom with people.”
Davis said she misses interacting with her friends and teachers.
“You never really realize how often you stop and say ‘hi’ to people or wave without thinking about it before you can’t see those people,” she said. “It’s mind-boggling to go from a school of 790+ kids to barely leaving your house for months.”
Davis said the thing she misses the most in these closings are her dance classes and rehearsals at Ballet Arts Center.
“I met the majority of my inner circle of friends at BAC, and I continue to get closer with them as we get older,” she said, “so not seeing them for a really long time has really taken a toll on me."
Davis said she’s remaining positive by trying to stay close with talking to her friends and making video calls.
She and some friends recently did a trivia night by phone call “just to have some fun.” She’s also been reading more and spending more personal time with her sister Macy to stay positive and “keep happy during these times.”
In addition, Davis said she’s following some positive news accounts on social media platforms like Instagram.
“It’s a lot easier to cope with bad news when you can see there is good coming from it.
She and friends have also been participating in “birthday parades” where families, loved ones, friends and community members make signs and drive by the houses of people who have birthdays.
“It’s a really nice way to celebrate those with birthdays during this time and also a great way to spread positivity community-wide,” Davis said.
Lizzy Inserra, a fifth grader at North County, was “a little sad” about the school year ending because she can’t see some of her best friends and teachers.
“I had an amazing year so far and it was kinda sad to hear that there will be no more school,” she said. “I’m going to remain positive by being around my family and staying active. I’m also going to still try really hard in school.”
"Although I can’t talk to my teachers in person, I can still email them to ask for help and talk to them,” Lizzy said.
Lizzy’s sister, Abbey, is a 12th grader at North County. She was especially upset when she learned school was canceled for the remainder of the year because it’s her senior year.
She’s missing many concerts and competitions with her friends and director.
“The memories made during those times were some I will never forget and I’m really sad that the choir didn’t get a real opportunity to show the talent we had this year,” she said. “It was a really special group.”
Along with the choir, Abbey will be missing out on the many memories which were going to be made by her senior class before graduation.
“I’ll never really get to see them again,” she said. “Little did we know our last day had already happened.”
Abbey said she’s trying to remain positive but it’s “especially hard with these times but I’m thankful for having a big family to always keep me company.”
To keep her studies going, Abbey has attended many Zoom meetings and completed school assignments online.
“While we have the option to do or not to do this work, I have chosen to,” she said. “It can help improve any grades and help give me something to do instead of sitting around all day.”
Kylee Medlin, a 10th grader at West County, experienced mixed reactions to finding out students would not return to the classroom during this school year.
Kylee Medlin was looking forward to choir, band and Scholar Bowl events this spring, as well as softball.
“I was overall torn on my reactions because I love school, learning and being challenged, but at the same time some of the people that I attend school with stress me out quite a bit and I was relieved I didn’t have to deal with that until August,” she said.
Medlin said she will miss seeing some great people who have had huge impacts on her life in such positive ways and will not be there when she returns to school. She was planning to attend a state competition for a choral group in which she is a part, plus other band and choir events. She is also missing out on Scholar Bowl tournaments with her “amazing team.”
Then there’s softball.
“We were going to have an incredible softball season,” she said.
Medlin said, “All these things were very important to me but were canceled due to this terrible virus. I am not thrilled that I’m not able to do these things anymore, but I would rather have them canceled than let others get sick.”
She said these times are hard just staying home and not being able to return to school.
“It has been exceptionally difficult,” she said, “but whatever we have to do to keep the people affected to a minimum is worth it. I think we should take this time seriously and stay healthy.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
