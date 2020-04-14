Adjusting to new 'normal'

Davis said she misses interacting with her friends and teachers.

“You never really realize how often you stop and say ‘hi’ to people or wave without thinking about it before you can’t see those people,” she said. “It’s mind-boggling to go from a school of 790+ kids to barely leaving your house for months.”

Davis said the thing she misses the most in these closings are her dance classes and rehearsals at Ballet Arts Center.

“I met the majority of my inner circle of friends at BAC, and I continue to get closer with them as we get older,” she said, “so not seeing them for a really long time has really taken a toll on me."

Davis said she’s remaining positive by trying to stay close with talking to her friends and making video calls.

She and some friends recently did a trivia night by phone call “just to have some fun.” She’s also been reading more and spending more personal time with her sister Macy to stay positive and “keep happy during these times.”

In addition, Davis said she’s following some positive news accounts on social media platforms like Instagram.

“It’s a lot easier to cope with bad news when you can see there is good coming from it.