City Lake Bridge Closure

The bridge over Village Creek on City Lake Road was closed in early January 2018 after inspectors said it was unsafe. The Fredericktown City Council has been exploring options for the past year. 

 Alan Kopitsky, Daily Journal

During a recent meeting the Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion regarding the Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road.

The bridge in question has remained closed for more than a year. Inspectors deemed it unsafe in early January 2018. While solutions and funding have been discussed, the city of Fredericktown continues to work toward reopening it.

City Administrator James Settle approached the board with an idea to work along side Madison County as a way to provide funding and a solution which would keep the bridge two lanes as well as remove the weight-limit on the bridge.

Settle showed the council a sketched out version of the design which would feature floating footings and prefab beams. 

Settle said the bridge would be longer but would not create any more space for water to go underneath. 

City Engineer Tim Bear said his concern always has been the hydraulic capacity of the opening underneath and worries about the abutments being washed out. 

"We haven't solved that issue, but you would be getting a new deck," Baer said.

The previous idea to fix the bridge was put out for bid and came back at around $97,000. This would have made the bridge one lane and extended the guard rails bringing the current bridge up to MoDOT specifications. 

"The discussion a month ago was there was some thought that there was another pot of money that could be tapped into to pay for this thing," Baer said. "Well what that actually is, is what they call soft match which is part of the BRO funding mechanism to use federal funds on these county road bridge projects."

Baer said this bridge project would qualify, but the city would pay for the work and then a soft credit would be given for a future project.

"The county would pay for the engineering, the city would pay for the bridge and then the county would get the soft match money," County Commissioner Tom Stephens said. "We don't have enough money in the account to help build the bridge, but we came up with the $130,000 as an estimate that would not cap over that amount but the estimate we received was around $102,000."

Baer said the benefit to the city by working with the county would be to have the engineering paid for and the city would be getting a better bridge.

City Attorney Mary Boner seemed hesitant to continue with the project as she stated she would like to speak with Baer more on the topic and do some research on who would be responsible for what in the agreements.

"The statute wants you to look at the qualifications of three engineers to select for a project," Boner said. "I guess we would have two, Tim and whoever this other guy is."

Baer said he would just like to know where the numbers are coming from and what is included before moving forward. 

Settle added the city will need to be careful with funding as to not go over the $130,000 as the transportation reserve would be low after funding both the bridge and the Newberry project.

"There is no doubt they both need to be done," Settle said. "We've got around $390,000 in the transportation reserve and it will take it all."

The council decided to gather more information before moving forward.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

