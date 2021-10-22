After accident, Desloge fire trucks 'a game changer' for Marquand

“I never dreamed that we'd have found a truck in this good of shape, this close to us, and was able to afford to buy it,” he said. “Anything that we've been looking at has been way above our budget. We are a tag-based fire department. We do not have taxes or anything like that. We're not paid in taxes for our fire department. We're just a small little fire department.”

He said they will get a lot of use and years out of the trucks.

“Our trucks are older trucks,” he added. “This (1992) Mack will probably be the newest one.”

Meador said he was overwhelmed with joy to be able to pass the trucks along to a neighboring small, volunteer department. Like he mentioned at the meeting, "it's a game changer for these guys."

“If we don't help each other, it's hard to survive,” he continued. “Because some of us have bigger budgets, some have no budgets. But at the end of the day, as long as we're helping. (Marquand is) 45 minutes away. It doesn’t matter if you’re four hours away. If they would need something, we would be right here to help them.”

Starkey agreed that is important to help fellow departments. They plan to pass it on.

“Some of the stuff that we have — a couple of our trucks — is going to go to another fire department that's in need,” he explained. “They’re actually just out of our county, but they're definitely in need. They have it worse than we do. (Desloge) also donated a bunch of gear. We're going to spread it out throughout some other fire departments down here.”

