AHC recommends reversal of NexGen’s mining permit

On Nov. 15, Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission (AHC) released its recommended decision on NexGen Silica’s surface mining permit received from the Missouri Mining Commission (MMC), stating it believes the approval should be reversed due to issues with the application.

The decision came after a hearing on Sept. 27 in which Operation Sand, NexGen, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) all attended.

This does not mean the permit was automatically reversed, as the AHC explained it does not have the jurisdiction to reverse the permit itself. The AHC stated it is clear the Land Reclamation Program’s procedure for investigating the application led to the program issuing the permit unlawfully.

NexGen received the permit to engage in Silica Sand Mining on June 30, and on July 20, Operation Sand filed a complaint to appeal DNR’s decision. Eight days later, NexGen filed a motion to intervene and answer. On Aug. 3, Operation Sand filed an amended complaint and consented to NexGen’s intervention and on the same day, DNR consented to NexGen’s intervention, and the AHC granted NexGen’s motion.

The AHC discussed the findings of the fact in the document, including the fact DNR does not consider the health, safety, and undue impairment of livelihood in the permitting process.

Multiple people were involved in reviewing NexGen’s permit to engage in silica sand mining, including Land Reclamation Program Director Larry Lehman, Land Reclamation program’s Industrial and Metallic Minerals Mining Unit Chief Bill Zeaman, and Environmental Specialist Colin Priest.

On March 4, the Land Reclamation Program received NexGen’s application for the surface mining permit to mine for sandstone on 115 acres of the 249 acres in the mine plan boundary. The application required the applicant to state the “Source of Legal Right to Mine.”

The AHC stated NexGen had indicated a letter dated for March 16 from NexGen’s Managing Member Roger Faulkner to Zeaman. The letter explained the source of the right is mining lease agreement between NexGen and Missouri Proppants LLC. That letter asked Zeaman to update the application accordingly.

AHC also found Missouri Proppants was formed on June 14, 2017 in the state of Texas, and in the month of July this year Missouri Proppants registered with the Missouri Secretary of State to do business in Missouri as a foreign limited liability company.

In the complaint, Operation Sand claims NexGen’s application was defective in the fact Missouri Proppants was not identified as an entity with legal interest in the lands to be mined. Operation Sand also claims the agreement did not convey a legal right to mine to NexGen, both because Missouri Proppants were not permitted to do business in Missouri at the time it entered into the agreement, and because the agreement granted NexGen an option to lease the mineral rights, but did not convey those rights.

According to the AHC, there is no record of when the original property owners transferred ownership to Missouri Proppants, the record only shows the mineral rights were transferred from individual owners to Glassey Buatte, LLC and then to Missouri Proppants. The March 16 agreement states Missouri Proppants is leasing the property, not just the mineral rights to NexGen, the AHC concluded Missouri Proppants came into the possession of the property before the date.

According to the AHC, the Program became aware of Missouri Proppants existence when Faulkner informed Zeaman NexGen had entered into the agreement with the company, with Missouri Proppant purportedly granting NexGen a legal right to mine the property.

Because of that information, the AHC stated the duty of Zeaman was to investigate the application before making a decision to issue or deny the permit, Zeaman should have recognized the application was deficient and should have notified NexGen of the deficiency.

The review by the AHC showed the application was incomplete at the time the permit was issued, and no new evidence suggests NexGen submitted all required application information before obtaining the permit. The committee also explained they do not have the power to amend the application after a permit has been issued, or the power to allow NexGen to retroactively correct the application.

“Because necessary information was omitted from the application, the Program unlawfully issued a permit based on an incomplete application. We therefore recommend that the MMC rescind the permit,” said Commissioner Philip Prewitt in the decision document.

Operation Sand is happy about the decision, according to a press release Monday. Founding member Jillian Ditch Anslow said the organization is elated at AHC's recommendation.

“Throughout this process, Operation Sand and all its supporters have expressed concerns about the potential harmful impacts from silica frac sand mining on the health of area residents and the environment,” said Anslow.

Not everyone shares Operation Sand’s sentiment, as NexGen said while disappointing, there is not a reason to be worried about the original plan of having the silica mine in St. Genevieve County.

“We’re disappointed in the AHC Commissioner’s recommendation in this case,” said General Manager Clark Bollinger. “However, this development of our overall plan is a long process, and we are confident that we will acquire our required permits to move forward with our original plan.”

According to Operation Sand’s Attorney Stephen Jeffery the Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the appeal will be held.