A small aircraft called a Magni Gyro M24-Orion crashed in Mineral Point on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Orion was piloted by a local man whose name is not being released at this time. The Orion is normally housed at the Potosi Airfield.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department say the pilot and passenger were treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries. No buildings or property, other than the Orion itself, was damaged in the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the accident and will release an official report upon the conclusion of its investigation. The preliminary report states the Orion crashed in a field under unknown circumstances. FAA accident reports can be found on its website at faa.gov under the "data and research" tab.

The pilot of the Orion reportedly told the Sheriff’s Department that the engine of the gyroscope stopped working as he was beginning landing procedures after a routine flight with his passenger. The FAA took possession of the crashed aircraft for further investigation.

The Orion is one of several models of rotor aircraft made by the Italian company Magni Gyro. While the Orion may look like a helicopter it is technically called a gyroplane. A helicopter has a rotor that is powered by an engine.

The rotor of a gyroplane is not powered by an engine — air must flow upward across the rotor disc to make the blades rotate. The engine of the gyroplane operates the propeller causing the aircraft to move forward creating the airflow necessary for blade rotation ultimately resulting in liftoff.